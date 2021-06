PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik announced that Urban Outfitters, Inc. is standardizing on Qlik Sense® Enterprise SaaS for in-store reporting, expanding access to near real-time data for store managers and associates in its 650+ store locations across the United States and EMEA. The rollout of Qlik’s cloud analytics will help Urban Outfitters, Inc. democratize in-store decision-making, with wider access to an array of dashboards and reports updated with fresh data every two minutes. The initiative will also consolidate three previously separate reporting locations into one central Qlik hub, creating efficiencies that will give employees back essential time to increase customer engagement and satisfaction.