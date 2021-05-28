Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Wales to allow live performances in hospitality venues

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6yZL_0aETyVtL00
Pub gig (PA Archive)

Live performances can take place in hospitality venues in Wales from Friday, but will still be subject to strict public health restrictions.

Groups are limited to up to six people from six households, while two metres social distancing is required for audiences, and also for performers “as far as it is practical”, according to updated Welsh Government guidance.

Venues must ensure there is “effective ventilation”, that one-way systems are put in place, and people continue to wear masks indoors.

The easing of rules for live performances is immediate and will allow things like small gigs in pubs, bars, cafes and licensed premises for the first time since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told the PA news agency earlier this month that live music venues and nightclubs would not be considered for reopening until “towards the end of June and into July”.

On Friday a Welsh Government spokesperson told PA the new guidance “only applies to all hospitality settings, defined as music venues, bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants and licenced premises”.

“Further elements – for example, events, festivals – will be considered as part of the next review.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ftf1h_0aETyVtL00
Mark Drakeford (PA Wire)

No date has been given for the reopening of larger venues providing live performances or for events like outdoor music festivals.

Theatres and concert halls have been allowed to open in Wales since May 17.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “At this stage this is an amendment to the hospitality guidance only and is specific to hospitality settings, which are currently permitted to open.

“As the guidance makes clear, this amendment is still subject to the rules on events and regulated gatherings.

“It is also the case that, at present, nightclubs etc and other venues authorised to sell or supply alcohol where live or recorded music is provided for members of the public or of the venue to dance are not permitted to be open.

“We hope to allow larger events to take place at the earliest opportunity, on a phased basis, and this will be considered as part of the review next week and informed by the current programme of pilot events.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Live Performances#Nightclubs#Music Venues#Music Festivals#Uk#Welsh Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Covid-19 cases ‘rising exponentially in England among unvaccinated age groups’

Covid-19 cases are “rising exponentially” across England driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups, according to scientists tracking the epidemic. A study commissioned by the Government found that infections have increased 50% between May 3 and June 7, coinciding with the rise of the Delta coronavirus variant which was first detected in India and is now dominant in the UK.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Terry Butcher urges England to keep focus on ‘dangerous’ Scotland

Former England captain Terry Butcher says Gareth Southgate’s side need to forget their winning start to Euro 2020 and focus everything on overcoming “dangerous enemy” Scotland. The Three Lions won a European Championship opener for the first time in their history on Sunday as Raheem Sterling’s strike sealed a 1-0...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

UK was not prepared for Covid crisis, Unison leader says

The UK was not prepared for the pandemic, partly down to a decade of spending cuts, austerity and underinvestment in public services, according to a union leader. Christina McAnea general secretary of Unison, called for an urgent public inquiry into the handling of the crisis. She told her union’s annual...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Wales to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people from Monday

Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors and large outdoor activities can resume in Wales from Monday, the first minister, Mark Drakeford, has announced. The size of extended households can be increased to up to three households and a further household with a single adult or single adult with caring responsibilities will also be able to join.
Industrydeeside.com

New £2.5m business support announced by Welsh Government targeted at indoor attractions and wedding venues plus others affected by ongoing restrictions

Businesses in Wales materially affected by the phased move to Alert Level One, such as indoor attractions and wedding venues, will receive £2.5m in further support from the Welsh Government, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has announced today. Since 17 May, businesses in Wales still affected by coronavirus restrictions have been...
WorldThe Guardian

Edinburgh fringe performers feel ‘jilted’ as Covid closes venues again

Audiences and performers from around the world will once again have no anarchic festival home in the Scottish capital to head for this August. The vast Edinburgh festival fringe – the largest annual concentration of live comedy, drama, cabaret, music and dance – is to be restricted to just a few events and an array of online offerings in 2021.
Public HealthBBC

Covid hospital admissions in Wales hit record low

The number of Covid-19 admissions into Wales' hospitals has hit record low levels. There were six confirmed and suspected Covid patients admitted on Tuesday - all in Cardiff and Vale health board - a record low during the pandemic. On Monday, Cwm Taf health board had its first Covid admission...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Wales’ Post-Covid Living Preferences Revealed

Research by Wales-based FTSE-250 housebuilder, Redrow shows Britain’s future housing preferences include private driveways, low-density design and detached homes, with the Welsh coming out as enjoying the most regular interaction with their neighbours. To fulfil its constant drive to “create a better way to live” – particularly in the post-pandemic...
Worldthaienquirer.com

BMA to allow elderly to register for vaccines at hospitals

Bangkok will allow elderly people to register for Covid vaccines at more than 100 hospitals around the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said in response to growing criticism about their vaccine rollout program. The BMA’s registration platform, Thai Raum Jai, only allows people age between 18-59 to register for...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Free Conveyancing Courses for Welsh Legal Practices and Property Firms

A leading Welsh training academy is offering legal practices and property firms in Wales free conveyancing training courses, after being awarded £1 million of funding to provide them to conveyancing staff and businesses. The Conveyancing Academy, based in Newport, South Wales, which is the only specialist conveyancing academy in the...
Public HealthThe Tab

Here’s what Mark Drakeford has said about vaccinations and the Delta variant in Wales

Mark Drakeford has updated the people of Wales about the coronavirus situation, specifically regarding vaccinations in Wales and the ongoing Delta variant. He announced on Monday 7th June that by the following week, Monday 14th June, every eligible person over the age of 18 is expected to have been offered a vaccination. He added that by the end of September, those who have had their first dose will receive a second one.
U.K.businessnewswales.com

Work-Based Learning Practitioners Shortlisted for National Awards

Star employers, inspirational learners and dedicated work-based learning practitioners across Wales have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru on June 17. The annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards at a virtual ceremony. Highlight of...
Jobsbusinessnewswales.com

Meet the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru Traineeship Finalists

Star employers, inspirational learners and dedicated work-based learning practitioners across Wales have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru on June 17. The annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards at a virtual ceremony. Highlight of...
Theater & DanceArtsJournal

Performance Venues Are COVID-Safe At Full Capacity If Audience Wears Masks: Study

“According to the results, the wearing of masks cuts the spread of aerosol droplets by 99 per cent, with those transmitted also travelling much more slowly. Professor of biophotonics at [University College London], Laurence Lovat, says: ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber is right. If theatre-goers wear appropriate masks and follow other rules already in place, theatres become safe places to go to.'” – WhatsOnStage (London)
Retailbusinessnewswales.com

Multi-million Pound Education Investments Revealed in Rhondda

One of South Wales’ largest further education colleges, Coleg y Cymoedd, has unveiled a series of new developments resulting from over £4 million of investment at its Rhondda campus. Learners arriving on campus after months of remote learning returned to find an entire wing comprising a new fully equipped workshop...
Trafficbusinessnewswales.com

Transport for Wales Launches Biodiversity Action Plan

Transport for Wales has set a target of no net loss of biodiversity in its operations by 2024 as part of an ambitious new Biodiversity Action Plan launched last week. Using the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ biodiversity metric for guidance, TfW is aiming to achieve no net loss of biodiversity through its work and, where possible, a biodiversity net gain.