Twitter Blue subscription service listing appears online

By Press Association 2021
eastlothiancourier.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has listed a new subscription service in online app stores, suggesting the social network may soon begin trialling the new feature. Twitter Blue now appears as a possible in-app purchase when viewing the Twitter app in app stores, with the service listed at £2.49, but it does not yet appear to be accessible inside the Twitter app.

www.eastlothiancourier.com
