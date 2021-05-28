Twitter Blue subscription service listing appears online

The pandemic has brought us a world of teleworking, remote meetings and always with a video calling program in tow. It does not matter if it is with the mobile, the tablet or the computer, the objective is to continue maintaining the activity as if the coronavirus did not exist. And of all those apps, one of the best that has come out of the crisis is Google Meet, which has relied on a policy of making its services free for a limited time. First the old Hangouts was transformed into Meet, then the first months of free trial arrived (the full and premium version belongs to Workspace, before Gsuite), then the extensions and, now that the last section of the offer was about to be completed, from Mountain View have decided to turn their strategy around by offering the services of this platform completely free. Premium and without limitations It must be said that, as the month of June passes, Google’s movements are making more sense: on day 1 he closed the tap of unlimited storage in Google Photos and now, in the heat of that extra space that we will have What to buy (or rather, rent month to month), opens the doors to one of the most important elements of Workspace. Thanks to this decision, for a few hours. You will no longer have to go around calculating the minutes you have left for free conversation. This new version of Google Meet completely premium and, at the same time, free, is activated automatically when you have a Gmail account. So you will not have to do anything beyond going to the service page itself to start a conversation and share your link. What’s more, one of the great advantages of using it is that we can also add it as one more item in the email tray, on the main Gmail screen. If you want to activate it and be able to start a quick conversation from there, generating a specific URL to talk with friends or family, you just have to go to the email manager settings (top right) and select “See all settings”: Once inside, in the tabs that you will see at the top, click on “Chat and Meet” to activate the first option. Then, simply choose the column where it will be displayed, to the left or right, to always have it at hand and in view within Gmail.