Closers and Saves Report - Week 10 Waiver Wire

One of my first waiver wire posts of the year included Kiriloff as a prospect stash, and I felt like a million bucks when he got called up and cranked four home runs in the span of a week back in early May. Unfortunately, a wrist injury put Kiriloff on the shelf and he missed a few weeks before returning to the Twins’ lineup just recently. In 62 plate appearances, Kiriloff has three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, a 16-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .237/.258/.492 slash line. The power numbers are encouraging, but the rest isn’t great. His strikeout-to-walks, along with his on-base percentage, needs to be better than this for him to be a must-own in fantasy. For somebody with a sprint speed near the 70th-percentile, he also does not have stolen bases in his repertoire. Perhaps most encouraging is his Average Exit Velocity. Although it is a small sample, Kiriloff has an Average Exit Velocity of 95.5 mph! He’s shown a remarkable ability to hit the ball hard to all parts of the field. He now just needs to improve the plate discipline a bit and he’ll be a monster in fantasy, particularly considering both his dual-eligibility and consistent spot in the middle of the Twins batting order.