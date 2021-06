NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - As temperatures cool DOWN...precipitation chances remain HIGH for both Saturday and Sunday. Our severe weather threat looks limited this weekend...but periodic showers and thunderstorms will continue to try and put a damper on some outdoor plans. A few hit and miss showers may try to drift out of the Northern Sandhills in the morning, but its mainly in the afternoon that, while scattered, a little better coverage of thundershowers may occur. Severe weather isn’t expected. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.