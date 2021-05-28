Patents are needed to develop medicines for future pandemics – Merkel

​​​​NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has stood united in the fight against the pandemic with the coordinated efforts of administration, industry and society in general. He was virtually addressing the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021. He also added that the nation has fruitfully utilised digital media in tracing the contacts of Covid patients and also in the coordination of vaccine distribution. He also expressed his gratitude to the G7 nations for the overwhelming support received to the country during the pandemic’s second wave. — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the leaders virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021 and gave the Mantra of “One Earth, One Health” in his remarks. The government sources told news agency ANI that Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi’s mantra and conveyed strong support.