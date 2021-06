6-8-21 Update: Five years later, this bike is back up for sale. Interestingly, the seller now claims that the original paint job was done by Ducati North America, though I haven’t been able to find any sort of confirmation of that claim. Bidding’s quite a bit stronger than it ended at last time, however it still hasn’t met reserve – find it with bidding up to $22,600 and the reserve not yet met here on eBay.