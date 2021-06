After Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Oakland A’s at Coors Field, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black provided an update on Jon Gray and his injury. Before Saturday’s game, Black spoke with the media after the Rockies had announced that they had placed him (and reliever Jordan Sheffield) on the 10-day injured list. At the time, Black did not have any other news besides the fact that Gray would be headed to the IL since Gray was undergoing an MRI at that time.