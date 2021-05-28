Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

EC3: Kevin Dunn Lives In The Production Truck And Changes The Camera 97 Times In 30 Seconds

By Sean Ross Sapp
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Narrative is different than anything you've probably seen in wrestling, and is something that probably has to be seen rather than explained. EC3's Free The Narrative event takes place May 27 at FreeTheNarrative.com, and features talent across numerous promotions. From a guy who has appeared for WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and various other companies, he has some advice to those making a name for themselves.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Production Truck#Combat#Narrative#Nxt#Freefightful#Nwa#Mlw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Pete Dunne: 'I'm Doing The Best Work I've Ever Done, And It's Time To Take That Next Step'

Pete Dunne discussing a potential match with Karrion Kross and his connection to the NXT UK brand. Preparing for his Triple Threat Match tonight against Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider about how he feels his style would mesh with the incumbent NXT UK champion should he get the opportunity to face him on Sunday, June 13 at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: O'Reilly vs. Dunne vs. Gargano

The NXT Championship match for TakeOver: In Your House will become official tonight. On tonight's NXT, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano will face off in a triple threat match to determine Karrion Kross' challenger for TakeOver. The triple threat match will kick off tonight's show. Last week, Kross...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Leaks Big Name WWE Departure?

Last week and many weeks prior we saw Alexa Bliss carry a storyline forward with her partner/doll, Lilly. The relationship between the two may be coming to an end via creative within WWE, however…Becky Lynch Is ‘Sister’ To Top Raw Star. This week on Raw, Lilly was nowhere to be...
NFLPosted by
Fightful

WWE Set To Hold Multi-Day Tryouts In Las Vegas During The Week Of SummerSlam 2021

WWE is set to host their first large-scale tryouts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of SummerSlam. SummerSlam 2021 will mark a return to normalcy for WWE in more ways than one. Not only will this be the first SummerSlam held in a stadium since 1992, but this year, the event will take place for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada, but WWE looks to begin a search for the next generation of stars with a multi-day tryout to be held in Sin City during SummerSlam week.
WWEtimesnewsexpress.com

WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show Video, The Way Confronts Kyle O’Reilly – Wrestling Inc.

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show video for tonight. The pre-show panel features Sam Roberts, Arash Markazi, and Justin Barrasso. – WWE posted this video of The Way (Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae) confronting Kyle O’Reilly in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center today. NXT General Manager William Regal and security arrived to break it up.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Marty Jannetty Provides An Update Following Ankle Surgery

Marty Jannetty is on the mend. Jannetty has been dealing with ankle issues throughout his wrestling career and during the holidays posted that he was undergoing surgery. In a new update posted to Facebook, Jannetty noted that his ankles are fixed and that "who knows" when it comes to getting back in the ring once he's healed up.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Maria Kanellis Bennett Comments On WWE's Human Resources Department And Changes They Could Make

Maria Kanellis Bennett has some ideas on how WWE can update their HR practices. On April 15, 2021, ten superstars were released from the promotion, exactly one year after their previous round of "budget cuts" brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those released was Mickie James. One week later, she posted a photo of her belongings being sent back to her in a trash bag with her name on it. The company responded by releasing the person responsible, but other former talents such as Gail Kim have said that this is nothing new.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Son’ On WWE Raw Leaks

The Wyatt Family led by Bray Wyatt included members, Eric Rowan(now Erick Redbeard) & Luke Harper(late Brodie Lee). Later on Braun Strowman had joined but previously Bo Dallas, is the real life brother of Bray was slated to join the stable as well but that did not happen. Eric Rowan...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Big Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Pwinsider.com reports Samoa Joe is backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT. The belief is Joe, who is returning to the company, will be replacing William Regal as the NXT General Manager. Here is the card for tonight’s show:. * Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in a...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

NXT TAKEOVER: IYH HITS & MISSES: NXT Championship Fatal Five Way, Gonzalez vs. Moon, Reed & MSK vs. Legado in Winners Take All, Grimes vs. Knight, Martinez vs. Li

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BRONSON REED & MSK vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA – WINNERS TAKE ALL: NXT TAG & NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS. A predictable opener, but an energetic way to kick off Takeover: In Your House. Bronson Reed and MSK gelled extremely well together, from the triple-team offense down to their matching black and green attire. The six men have great chemistry overall with everybody getting a chance to shine at one point in the match. While this match was a bit too fast paced and “main rostery” for my personal tastes with spots like the Bronson Reed doing a suicide dive after both Wes Lee and Nash Carter did them, I was still invested in the match throughout. Reed & MSK retaining was the outcome I expected but there were times where I was questioning that prediction.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Launching New Podcast; Will Cover 'Everything But Wrestling'

Yet another podcast has entered the wrestling space but this one will discuss everything but the squared circle. Cody Rhodes announced via his Community texting platform that he was starting a new podcast, called "Everything But Wrestling," discussing, as you can imagine, everything except for professional wrestling. EXCITED to announce...