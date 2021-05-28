EC3: Kevin Dunn Lives In The Production Truck And Changes The Camera 97 Times In 30 Seconds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BRONSON REED & MSK vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA – WINNERS TAKE ALL: NXT TAG & NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS. A predictable opener, but an energetic way to kick off Takeover: In Your House. Bronson Reed and MSK gelled extremely well together, from the triple-team offense down to their matching black and green attire. The six men have great chemistry overall with everybody getting a chance to shine at one point in the match. While this match was a bit too fast paced and “main rostery” for my personal tastes with spots like the Bronson Reed doing a suicide dive after both Wes Lee and Nash Carter did them, I was still invested in the match throughout. Reed & MSK retaining was the outcome I expected but there were times where I was questioning that prediction.