Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Deterring China Will Require Better And More Widely Distributed Sensor Capabilities

By Dan Gouré
realcleardefense.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indo-Pacific region is vast. The range, speed, and number of advanced weapons, both manned and unmanned, are increasing. U.S. and allied infrastructure are already within the so-called threat rings of potential adversaries’ offensive systems. To cover the environment and deal with growing threats, U.S. air and missile defenses will need increased sensing capabilities spread over a wide area, from the Western Pacific to the Contiguous United States (CONUS). An architecture based on a set of relocatable land and sea-based radars would allow for enhanced data collection against all threats, including hypersonic ballistic and cruise missiles. More broadly, distributed sensor nodes also enhance the overall resilience of the defensive architectures and reduce the chances an adversary can blind the defense by attacking a small number of critical sites.

www.realcleardefense.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Missile Defense Systems#Ballistic Missile#Chinese#North Korean#Conus#Rand Corporation#Air Force#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensedefensenews.com

The Space Force wants to use directed-energy weapons for space superiority

WASHINGTON — The head of the Space Force acknowledged that the U.S. is developing directed-energy systems to maintain American space superiority, although he declined to provide details in the unclassified setting of a June 16 congressional hearing. Noting that directed-energy weapons could be a possible defensive tool for American satellites,...
Foreign Policymarketplace.org

Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China

The Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act Tuesday with surprising bipartisan support. The bill proposes $250 billion in investment aimed at improving America’s ability to compete with China in areas like advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. The bill calls for greater investment in research and development and $50 billion alone aimed at getting more semiconductors made in the U.S.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

US Army fires autonomous launcher in Pacific-focused demo

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army fired an autonomous launcher in a June 16 demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, focused on how it might be deployed to take out enemy ships and other defensive systems in multidomain operations in the Indo-Pacific theater. A concept video shows C-130 transport aircraft landing...
Aerospace & Defensecreators.com

Army Long Range Strike Gives China A Taste of Its Own Medicine

In response to China's increasingly powerful blue-water navy and deployment of long-range "carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Army has developed a suite of weapons designed to destroy or suppress Chinese targets from very long ranges, and do so quickly and precisely while reducing the threat these Chinese weapons pose to vital Navy and Air Force offensive weaponry.
Militarydefensenews.com

US Army to fund extended-range Precision Strike Missile starting in FY22

WASHINGTON — The Army wants to fund ways to extend the range of its Precision Strike Missile – which is still under development – out to 1,000 kilometers or more in fiscal 2022, according to documents accompanying the service’s budget request. The service wants to spend $5 million to begin...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Senzime signs Distribution agreement with Mercury Medical expanding its commercial capability in the U.S.

Mercury Medical announces Senzime partnership with the signing of a US distribution agreement. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / In the US, Senzime's own salesforce has won several important deals and currently has many ongoing evaluations at large university hospitals as well as in small and medium sized hospitals. The evaluations are often the last step in the sales process before deciding on an order.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

MD Helicopters secures $43.9 million in Army contracts

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 36 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) has announced two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from Army Contracting Command-Redstone supporting the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues MDHI’s longstanding efforts to...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy accelerates TACAMO nuclear communications recap plan

The US Navy (USN) is accelerating plans to field the Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules in the Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) survivable nuclear communications role, with increased funding requested in the service's fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget proposal. The proposal released earlier in June lays out an accelerated plan...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi eyes better China-Kazakhstan relations

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to make their good relations even better. In a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi called for concerted efforts to continuously develop...
Foreign PolicyCouncil on Foreign Relations

The plan to 'Build Back Better' across the globe isn't enough to counter China

Below is an excerpt of an op-ed originally published at The Hill. For too long, the U.S. response to Belt and Road has been to highlight its pitfalls and warn countries not to accept Chinese financing or technology, without offering an alternative. For the first time, the United States is now putting forward a comprehensive, affirmative agenda. Build Back Better World also emphasizes the right things — transparency, economic, environmental, and social sustainability, good governance and high standards. Still, it is unclear whether Build Back Better World will have the tools it needs to compete.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Drones in Military Market Is Booming Worldwide: Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, DJI

The latest research on "Global Drones in Military Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".