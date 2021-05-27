Cancel
Illinois State

87.1 percent of Daley Elementary teachers stay put; average earns $74,225 per year

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.1 percent of teachers stay at Daley Elementary Academy year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

