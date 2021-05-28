2022 Kia Seltos Is Now Safer and a Bit Cooler With Turbo AWD Nightfall Edition

The Kia Stinger forced enthusiasts to look at the Kia brand differently, and the brand hopes the low-volume 2022 Stinger Scorpion Edition will keep the enthusiast momentum for the sleek four-door alive. Hinted at when we got our first look at the 2022 Stinger a few months ago, the Scorpion Special Edition is limited to just 250 units … per month, until Kia decides to end the run, which depends on market demand. In the United States, Stinger sales have hovered in the high three-figure or low four-figure range each month, so 250 units represents very roughly a quarter of an average month's sales this year.