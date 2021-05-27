Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

New Partnership With Inland Development Partners in Lower Campus Sale

 18 days ago

Luther Seminary announces a new partner in the pursuit of the sale of lower campus, Inland Development Partners. The seminary remains committed to selling the lower campus for additional mixed-use housing, including affordable housing, and is in a solid position as the search for the right buyers continues. “We are...

Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

OWATONNA MADE: New business building apartments for metro area

Some may be surprised to learn that since last fall, a seven-story apartment complex with 192 units was being built in Owatonna’s industrial park. At Rise Modular, the crews have been busy building the “volumetric modular” apartment building, which will be fully constructed in downtown St. Paul by stacking the finishing modules to form a building. David Rau, the vice president of business development for Rise Modular, said the “mods” are up to 72-feet long and already have everything from appliances to bathrooms installed inside.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

St. Paul City Council refuses three-year skyway closure near Mears Park

The St. Paul City Council has rejected a property owner’s request to close a skyway bridge near Mears Park for three years to accommodate a building project. Madison Equities applied March 11 to temporarily close Skyway Bridge No. 14, which connects Park Square Court over Sibley Street to the Mears Park Place Apartments. The company is converting Park Square Court to market-rate apartments.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Outside Consultant: Why Should a Business Have Societal Impact as Part of Its Strategy?

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Humans of St. Thomas: Abenezer Ayana ’21

Originally from Ethiopia, Abenezer Ayana ’21 is leaving his mark at St. Thomas by applying his computer science background and taking advantage of the resources that surround him as a curious and driven entrepreneur. Looking to make big change in the U.S. and in Ethiopia, Ayana has worked toward pitching three ideas in Schulze School of Entrepreneurship competitions: OmniPresent, BraillEazy and Fendesha, taking home two winning submissions to further polish.