The Kia EV6 is one of the most exciting electric vehicles to launch in recent memory and YouTuber Asian Petrolhead has already had the opportunity to check it out in person. While Kia is not yet ready to let members of the media test out the car, it has allowed members of the automotive media in Korea to check out the EV6 up close. This video provides us with a comprehensive look at both the exterior and interior of the EV6 and it certainly appears to have a lot going for it.