Ford Mustang Mach-E tries to convert UK's smallest city to EVs

By Gustavo Henrique Ruffo Published by
motor1.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 380 residents got the electric SUV for three days. OnePoll did a survey in the UK in March 2021 with 2,000 adults to discover who would be comfortable buying an electric car if petrol or diesel vehicles were suddenly banned. Most of the people in the countryside (82 percent), small towns (79 percent), and villages (76 percent) wouldn’t. To tackle that, Ford allowed all the 380 residents of Fordwich to drive a Mustang Mach-E for three days: from May 21 until May 23.

uk.motor1.com
