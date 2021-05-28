Cancel
Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Fans Claim Her Family Got COVID On Birthday Trip

Fans had a big theory about how Kim Kardashian and her family contracted COVID, but the reality star shut down all the speculation on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her four kids tested positive for coronavirus on the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The news came shortly after footage aired of Kim’s birthday trip to a private island with friends and family. Naturally, some fans jumped to the conclusion that Kim must’ve gotten COVID on the trip and passed it on to her kids, but she slammed that story on Twitter as the episode aired.

“False,” Kim tweeted. “Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.” In fact, Kim shared all of this information in the episode, as well, but it’s not secret that rumors can fly on Twitter, even when the facts are out there!

Despite testing positive for COVID, suffering symptoms AND caring for four kids who were also sick, Kim took the baby bar exam during the episode, as well. It was her second time taking the test, as she failed her first go at it. Unfortunately, as Kim recently revealed on Instagram, she also failed the second time, so she’ll have to retake the exam again in June 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuwoB_0aETwDB500
Kim Kardashian with her two daughters. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Kim’s husband, Kanye West, was not sick with the rest of the family, as he already previously had coronavirus in March 2020. It’s unclear how much time the rapper was even spending at the family home during this time, as he and Kim were on their way to divorce. After dealing with marital issues during summer 2020, Kimye got slightly back on track for a few months, but wound up ending things eventually. Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

These days, Kim and Kanye are living separate lives. The date of their would-be seven year wedding anniversary just passed earlier this month, but neither of them publicly acknowledged it.

