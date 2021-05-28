Army of the Dead: What Fans Are Saying About The Zack Snyder Zombie Movie

The following contains SPOILERS for Army of the Dead. Zack Snyder's name has been at the top of the list when it comes to the movie industry in recent months thanks to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Which means that for many, the release of the director's newest film, the George Romero-inspired Army of the Dead, was likely something of a surprise. However, for serious Snyder fans, or serious zombie movie fans, Army of the Dead was a highly anticipated release on Netflix. Now that it's been a week, we have a pretty good idea thanks to social media of just what everybody thinks.