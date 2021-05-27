Names and faces

Cancel
Cover picture for the article• Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his forthcoming film, "Fast & Furious 9." In an interview with TVBS, a Taiwanese cable channel, Cena spoke in Mandarin when he said Taiwan would be the first "country" to be able to see the film. That led to an uproar in China, which considers the self-governing democracy its own territory to be taken back by force if necessary. On Tuesday, in a short video posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month. "In one interview, I made a mistake," he said in heavily accented Mandarin. "I need to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I'm very, very sorry." While Cena's apology drew a negative response on Chinese social media, he was also criticized back in the United States, where Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton called the apology "pathetic" and others lashed out at him as a "coward." China has increasingly pressured foreign companies that want access to the Chinese market over their statements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the South China Sea and other issues Beijing considers sensitive. Meanwhile, "Fast & Furious 9" appeared to be doing well in China despite the uproar, taking in $155 million at the box office there since it opened Friday, according to media reports.

