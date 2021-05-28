Govt Falsely Claims 'No Country Is Giving Coronavirus Vaccines To Children', Later Clarifies
On May 27, NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank of the Government of India, released a list addressing 'myths' around the vaccination drive. The press release has "facts" told by Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, against all the 'myths' that are going around across the country about the inefficiency of government in handling the second wave of coronavirus and also its failure in administering coronavirus vaccine.thelogicalindian.com