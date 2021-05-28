Govt Falsely Claims 'No Country Is Giving Coronavirus Vaccines To Children', Later Clarifies

Which vaccines against Covid have been approved for children?. Following successful trials, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been given approval in the UK by the medicines regulator for children aged 12-15. It is already approved for that age group in the US, Canada and the EU. The Moderna jab, which is made in a similar way, is also approved for children in the US. They can both be used for older teenagers, since the main trials involved young people over the age of 16. AstraZeneca is now trialling its vaccine in younger children between the ages of six and 17. It is currently approved only for over-18s.