70% COVID vaccination rate may be in reach, new poll suggests

By Jan Hoffman, New York Times
A new poll suggests the United States could be on track to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population against COVID-19 by this summer. In the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 62% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 56% in April. At the same time, about a third of those categorized as “wait and see” reported that they had already made vaccine appointments or planned to do so imminently.

