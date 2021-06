Honor Flight of SO CO wants to thank the 160 supporters that attended the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado first annual banquet at the Abbey Event Complex on June 5. Many folks from Southern Colorado counties, as well as a few from out of state came to support this event. At least 15 veterans will receive a free trip to Washington D.C. to see their memorials due to the generosity of businesses, veteran groups, community leaders and individuals. It wasn't only the diverse groups representing the area, but the silent auction was a stellar view of our area with homemade quilts, rodeo tickets, rafting, horseback riding and many other items that brought out our region and the love we have of this area. Cañon City High School ROTC presented the colors and American Legion Post 13 did the POW/MIA Remembrance table. Supporters were given chances at a free gift of sand from one of seven beaches where Americans fought in WWII.