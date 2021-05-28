Here’s A Very Unhealthy Obsession Of Mine, But It Has Pros!

I think we all have something that makes us happy that other people will look at and say is crazy. Okay, maybe we all have a few of them. This is one of mine. I think it finally is time I can admit it. I have an extremely unhealthy obsession with cologne. I just can't stop buying bottles. It's my thing. I personally don't find it to be all that odd, or as someone told me it was psychotic. What's the big deal that I have around 100 bottles of fragrances. Yes, I say fragrances. Sometimes I call them perfumes because that is more of a correct term than cologne is. I will refrain from going on a tangent about the difference between Eau De Toilette and Eau De Cologne.