Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger plans to give out $1 million payouts, free groceries to lucky vaccinated customers

By COVID-19
Cincinnati Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger is giving out potentially life-changing prizes for vaccinated people starting the week of June 1. The grocery store chain announced Thursday it planned to distribute five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year in a bid to encourage and reward COVID-19 vaccination. The company did not clarify who would be eligible for these prizes or how they would enter to win.

thecincinnatiherald.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Mcmullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Payouts#Groceries#Food Drink#Kroger Health#Wcpo 9 Cincinnati
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.