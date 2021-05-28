Kroger plans to give out $1 million payouts, free groceries to lucky vaccinated customers
Kroger is giving out potentially life-changing prizes for vaccinated people starting the week of June 1. The grocery store chain announced Thursday it planned to distribute five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year in a bid to encourage and reward COVID-19 vaccination. The company did not clarify who would be eligible for these prizes or how they would enter to win.thecincinnatiherald.com