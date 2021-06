On May 26, Cyclone Yaas crossed North Odisha and killed over 150 people. In the backdrop of the above incident, a video is going viral on social media in which a heavy storm is seen engulfing a bridge. The video is being shared with a claim that it is one of the infrastructural damages caused by cyclone Yaas. The video is being shared with the caption, "Visuals from near Baleshwar Odisha."