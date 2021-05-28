Cancel
Attention shoppers: Costco is bringing back free samples

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
CNN – Nothing enforces a return to normalcy like free samples.

Costco is set to begin “a phased return to full sampling” early next month after a 14-month hiatus, the warehouse chain announced.

Roughly 170 US locations will bring back food samples in the first week of June with “most of the remaining locations” returning toward the end of June, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on Thursday’s earning call.

Sampling protocol will be adjusted for COVID-19 safety, including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time.

The food courts will also see some changes, including to its seating. Some stores will have outdoor food courts and, beginning next month, indoor seating will be back at most of its 560 US locations with “more physical separation.” Tables will four seats instead of six or eight and “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said.

In other food news, Costco is adding new and improved churros to menus, which will be available on July 4. The chain is also replacing its frozen yogurt with ice cream this summer.

Galanti noted that its food court business hasn’t fully recovered to its 2019 levels and is “probably going to take another several months.” Costco has begun reopening its so-called secret weapon in recent months as well as expanding its menu, CNN reported.

