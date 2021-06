1:49 p.m.

Deputies are investigating a crash in the area of Summerlin Road and Bass Road. Avoid the area if possible.

7:58 a.m.

A crash on the Cape Coral side of the Midpoint Bridge is causing heavy delays.

7:55 a.m.

A crash on Colonial Boulevard near Forum Boulevard is causing heavy delays in the eastbound lanes.

7:32 a.m.

There is a roadblock at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Summerlin Road due to a crash. Deputies are still on scene.