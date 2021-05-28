This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.28.21

• As usual, the weather is not cooperating for Memorial Day weekend. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain this evening, mainly after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees, with an east wind 8 to 14 miles per hour. We’re expecting heavy rain overnight, with a low around 47 degrees and new precepitation amounts between 1 and 2 incheas. Rain will continue tomorrow, with a high near 58 and a northeast wind 18 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. We’re expecting rain again on Sunday, with a high near 64. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain before noon on Memorial Day, after which skies promise to clear, with a high near 71 degrees.