Most Arizonans oppose audit of Maricopa County election, survey finds

Residents in Yavapai County, Arizona, have reported strange visits to their homes by people falsely claiming to be local election officials. The door knockers have approached at least two separate homes, saying they’re from the county recorder’s office and asking residents how they voted back in November. In one of two incidents from last week, two people claiming to be election officials—but failing to prove their affiliation with the recorder’s office—inquired about the names of those residing at the house. It’s unclear why the impersonators have been peppering residents with questions, but Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman worries it could result in identity theft.