Maricopa County, AZ

Most Arizonans oppose audit of Maricopa County election, survey finds

By Peter Samore
KTAR News
KTAR News
 19 days ago
PHOENIX — A majority of Arizonans oppose the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 November election ordered by state Senate Republicans, a survey found. The survey conducted by HighGround Consulting last week – before Pennsylvania-based IT company, Wake Technology Services, Inc. resigned from the audit on Monday – found 55.2% of those likely to vote in the 2022 General Election oppose the audit, while 40.8% support the audit. Meanwhile, 4% of respondents said they don’t know their opinion on the audit or refused to answer.

