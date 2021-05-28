Senate GOP seems poised to block bill creating January 6 commission

Cancel
Senate Republicans appeared set early Friday to block the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans appeared unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, a few argue that it is necessary to learn more about the deadly assault by hundreds of Trump supporters.

