“There’s no real solution for Gaza,” former Israeli ambassador says

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 28 days ago

The current situation in the Middle East is “a mess” and has “no way forward,” says former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren. “Honestly, there’s no real solution for Gaza,” he told chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast. Oren, who served as...

www.wsgw.com
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist’s death

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the Palestinian Authority over its corruption and misrule in a series...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel's new government OKs first settlement construction

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli defense ministry body has advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved Wednesday by a Civil Administration panel include schools, commercial buildings and infrastructure in existing West Bank settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new government was sworn in earlier this month, unseating longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after four deadlocked elections. The U.S. has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that could hinder efforts to bring peace efforts back online, including settlement construction. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday.
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

Hamas denounces Israel ‘blackmail and arm-twisting’ over Gaza aid

Palestinian groups say they reject the idea of ​​linking Gaza’s reconstruction to a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have warned Israel against delaying lifting sanctions imposed on the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave and hindering reconstruction after last month’s devastating attacks. The warning was issued on...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle Eastrand.org

The Real Tragedy of Israel's Wars in Gaza

Operation Guardian of the Walls—the fourth war between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other groups in Gaza—may be over, but the controversy over the war is only just beginning. Multiple news outlets already allege that the Israeli forces committed war crimes during the conflict. Several American lawmakers criticized Israel's “attack on Palestinian families.” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) even introduced a failed resolution disapproving of a $735 million American arms sale to Israel. A variety of states—including China and Russia—condemned the civilian death toll, despite their own dubious human rights records. Celebrities too have entered the fray. Stepping back for a moment, it is worth asking: Did Israel have another viable operational option vis-à-vis Gaza and could another advanced military have done any better under the same circumstances? The answer is probably not.
Militarysouthfront.org

Second Israeli Strikes On Gaza In As Many Days

In the very early hours of June 18th, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of airstrikes on Gaza, in response to alleged incendiary balloons launched by Hamas toward Israeli territory. It is the second time in as many days strikes have occurred with the region’s cease-fire looking increasingly...
Middle Eastleadertimes.com

Israeli airstrikes target Gaza sites, first since cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing a fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. The latest round of violence was prompted by a parade of Israeli […]
MilitaryPress Democrat

Israeli planes bomb Gaza just days into new government

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military early Wednesday said it had conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, after officials said the militant group Hamas had sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza, in the first eruption of hostilities since an 11-day air war between Israel and Hamas ended last month.
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following Hamas launching of incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza early Wednesday following Hamas sending incendiary balloons into Israel. This comes days into new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government and just weeks after a ceasefire ended previous hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Noga Tarnopolsky, a writer and reporter covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, about the latest developments.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israeli army carries out first airstrike in Gaza since May's truce

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Israeli army said on Wednesday that it had carried out the first airstrike in the Gaza Strip since a cease-fire ended its fighting with Gaza's ruler Hamas in May. In the overnight attack, Israeli war jets struck military compounds belonging to Hamas in the city...
Middle EastYNET News

On Gaza border, Israelis live in fear as balloon bombs return

Israelis living in communities bordering the Gaza Strip say they are living with constant tensions and fear even after the recent war due to the return of incendiary balloon attacks by Palestinian terrorists. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza early Wednesday after dozens...
MilitaryThe Independent

Israeli airstrike hits ‘Hamas compound’ in Gaza

Footage released by the Israeli army shows what it says is an airstrike on a militant compound in Gaza, among the first such attacks since a fragile ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month. The raids on Hamas sites early on Wednesday were in response to the launching...