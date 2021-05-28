'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that now leaves open an option for refineries to apply for blending exemptions for renewable fuels. The executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Monte Shaw, says the ruling is disappointing. “A really backwards reading of agency discretion, saying that because it might be read this way they have to read it this way….in all the work we’ve done, I’ve never had a court take that approach,” Shaw says.