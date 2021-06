As the West Ham transfer window moves on, it was thought that signing a new keeper would be a top priority. However, with new info emerging, the storyline may change. On Sunday, the reputable Claret and Hugh posted that David Moyes and West Ham would no longer be tracking the transfer of Sam Johnstone. Last month the Green Street Hammers published an article talking about the current status of the keepers and where to go from here. Johnstone was vital to the next generation of pole defenders, but now, things look different.