The Italian customs have confiscated a customized Rolls Royce Phantom from Russia whose interior was made from the leather of an endangered crocodile

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting your luxury car customized with the most exclusive materials has never been this easy. Just about all high-end automakers have their own personalization departments that would build you a bespoke car of your dreams, provided the requested modifications are perfectly legal. For everything else, you’ll always find shady customization shops that’ll be more than willing to do things outside the rule book. However, illegal mods always run the risk of getting penalized. A Rolls-Royce recently seized in Italy by the country’s customs department is a case in point. As reported by RIA Novosti, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was imported from Russia by its owner and was on its way to a Rome-based dealership of exotic cars to be resold in Italy. However, it was confiscated after the Italian customs found out that the luxury sedan’s cabin was upholstered with crocodile leather.

luxurylaunches.com
