Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, CA

Sponsored: A gracious Mediterranean bungalow in Albany

By BANG Advertising Staff and correspondents
Mercury News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis lovely Mediterranean bungalow at 1341 Thousand Oaks Blvd. is in a prime Albany location!. The large, bright living room features a high, vaulted ceiling and central fireplace with original tile work. A broad curved archway frames the formal dining room and the updated kitchen comes with quartz countertops and hardwood floors (2021), and a refurbished Wedgewood stove. The kitchen also has a dining/office space overlooking Memorial Park across the street.

www.mercurynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungalow#Mediterranean#Bart#Red Oak Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden gets what he wants from Putin summit

President Biden on Wednesday framed his three hour sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a foreign policy win, even as tensions over cyberattacks and human rights loom over the future of the relationship between the two leaders. White House officials sought to keep expectations low and tightly controlled the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House to vote Wednesday on making Juneteenth a federal holiday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has announced that the House will vote on making Juneteenth a federal holiday on Wednesday. The bill passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on Tuesday night, and it seems likely to pass the House, which would send the legislation creating the federal holiday to President Biden 's desk.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

'Pure insanity': Emails detail Trump's pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

WASHINGTON — Documents released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee detail then-President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to pressure the Department of Justice to pursue his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and help overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The emails illustrate the behind-the-scenes efforts Trump's White House...