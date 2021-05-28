Cancel
A New Candle Collaboration Honors New York’s Generous and Gritty Sensibility

By Laura Regensdor f
Vanity Fair
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Ruba and I used to take long walks—not on the beach, but in the neighborhood,” Phillip Lim said on a recent morning, a smile breaking across the Zoom screen. The fashion designer was describing those disorienting early weeks of quarantine last spring, when he and Ruba Abu-Nimah, friends and neighbors on the southern edge of Soho, waded through quiet streets on their regular masked wanderings. Even though both are creative fixtures in New York—Lim helms the label 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Abu-Nimah is the creative director at Tiffany & Co.—they couldn’t help but feel a strange kind of wonder. “I’ve never been here when you had the city to yourselves,” Lim said.

