Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Iosco, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Iosco; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.alerts.weather.gov