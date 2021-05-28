Cancel
New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Cruella’ on Disney+ & More

By Samantha Donsky
Decider
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Memorial Day weekend, everyone! As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend ushers in the unrestrained partying spirit that we are calling ‘Vaccination Summer.’ So get those jabs in your arm and join in on what is going to be the wildest season of our young adult lives! But before we totally let loose, let’s spend some time over the next 72 hours relaxing in front of our TVs and/or computer screens, watching the top new movies and shows out starting today. Whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. To make this weekend even more exuberant and stress-free, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

decider.com
