June BEAR Meeting to Feature USU Eastern Representatives

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meeting is slated to take place on June 10, beginning at 8 a.m., and will feature representatives from USU Eastern. One such presenter is Liz Dimond, whose education background is in special education, disability policy and human development. Dimond has worked as a support coordinator for those with intellectual disabilities, autism and brain injuries in Price for nearly seven years.

