June BEAR Meeting to Feature USU Eastern Representatives

Six Utah State University Eastern students will be competing in the College National Finals Rodeo June 13-19 in Casper, Wyoming. Though still a young program, students on USUE’s rodeo team have proven that they can compete with the best, with the men’s team earning the reserve champion title in the Rocky Mountain region this year. Within the region are several past national champions and perennial contenders for the title, including the College of Southern Idaho, Utah Valley University and Weber State University.