June BEAR Meeting to Feature USU Eastern Representatives
The upcoming Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meeting is slated to take place on June 10, beginning at 8 a.m., and will feature representatives from USU Eastern. One such presenter is Liz Dimond, whose education background is in special education, disability policy and human development. Dimond has worked as a support coordinator for those with intellectual disabilities, autism and brain injuries in Price for nearly seven years.etvnews.com