The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project breaks ground, but opponents aren’t backing down

Construction is underway on the $1.45-billion East Side Coastal Resiliency (ESCR) Project, initially envisioned by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and One Architecture & Urbanism as part of “The BIG U.” The design scheme, developed to protect 10 continuous miles of New York City waterfront, stretching south from West 57th Street to the tip of Manhattan and up to East 42nd Street, from floodwater, storms, and other threats posed by climate change, was one of ten finalist projects selected through the Rebuild By Design competition, an initiative launched by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.