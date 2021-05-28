Missionary | Elder Jesse Braun

Cancel
Religion

Elder Jesse Braun

Cover picture for the articleElder Jesse Braun recently returned from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Singapore Mission and later in the Richmond, Virginia Mission. He will be speaking in Sacrament meeting in the Castle Dale 1st Ward at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30th at the Stake Center located at 35 East Main Street in Castle Dale.

Jesus Christ
#Missionary#The Castle#Sacrament#Castle Dale 1st Ward
