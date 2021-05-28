Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | May 28, 2021

USD/CAD is trading in a tight range near 1.2185, about 20 pips below June and 6-week highs at 1.2204. At the same time, the price has broken through the important short-term resistance levels 1.2128, 1.2166 and continues to grow towards the important medium-term resistance level 1.2225. If the Fed leaders do not make unexpected statements following the meeting, which ends at 18:00 (GMT), then the growth of USD/CAD above the resistance level of 1.2225 should not be expected. In this case, USD/CAD is likely to resume its downward trend, and the breakdown of support levels 1.2166, 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.