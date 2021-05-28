Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | May 28, 2021

By Harry
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index closed the day near 90.00 with a neutral close. The index currently building bullish pressure to test the previous day’s high. If the index could climb and close above the high then we might see a relief rally toward the blue box area. At...

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Usdx#Eur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 24.81% against the US Dollar since June 11. The exchange rate tested a three-week high at $40,800 during this week's trading sessions. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the world's largest crypto by market capitalization could continue...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold technical analysis: Discovers foothold and glues to 200-MA

Gold has located its footing in the support zone of 1,844-1,852 after steadily fading from the 1,900 vicinity, breaking a tentative uptrend line - pulled from the 1,678 trough - and piercing below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA). The declining slope of the 50-period SMA has somewhat eased and together with the 100-perod SMA, are suggesting the price may adopt a sideways trajectory, at least for a while until a more absolute direction evolves.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stable Around Recent Gains

Despite the lower results of the US retail sales yesterday, the currency pair remained stable around its recent gains, which reached the resistance level 110.16. Pressure on the Japanese yen is still the strongest in light of the slow Japanese vaccination and the increase in the number of injuries and amid fears that the Olympic event will lead to the collapse of the health system in the country.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seek break and restest of 133.50

EUR/JPY bulls taking up the lead in quiet Asian session. 133.50 is critical resistance, that if broken, opens the risk of a fast 15 pips pop to test 4-hour highs. The following series of charts illustrates the bullish bias from a top-down perspective. EUR/JPY daily chart. EUR/JPY 4-hour chart. The...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal of General Trend

The share of the GBP/USD currency pair fell to the 1.4053 support level, the lowest for the currency pair in a month, before settling around the 1.4105 level at the time of writing the analysis. Amid cautious anticipation until the US Central Bank announces today an update to its monetary policy, and in any case, the pair will be subject to strong fluctuations in response to the event.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: GBP needs rebound catalyst

The pound consolidates as the unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in the three months to April. The pair has found support at the lower range of its horizontal consolidation (1.4040). This demand zone from the daily chart is critical in keeping the bullish trend intact. An oversold RSI at this...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovers above 0.7700 as focus shifts to FOMC meeting

AUD/USD is staging a rebound following Tuesday's decline. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm around 90.50. FOMC will announce policy decisions and release updates Summary of Economic Projections. The AUD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and fluctuated in a tight range during the Asian trading hours on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Bounces off 200–hour SMA

The single European currency declined by 34 pips or 0.26% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Tuesday's trading session. The exchange rate bounced off the 200– hour SMA at 133.34 during the US session on Tuesday. Most likely,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Trading recommendations

USD/CAD is trading in a tight range near 1.2185, about 20 pips below June and 6-week highs at 1.2204. At the same time, the price has broken through the important short-term resistance levels 1.2128, 1.2166 and continues to grow towards the important medium-term resistance level 1.2225. If the Fed leaders do not make unexpected statements following the meeting, which ends at 18:00 (GMT), then the growth of USD/CAD above the resistance level of 1.2225 should not be expected. In this case, USD/CAD is likely to resume its downward trend, and the breakdown of support levels 1.2166, 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps the red below 110.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Wednesday and moved away from over one week tops. The formation of a symmetrical triangle points to indecision over the near-term trajectory. The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide from one-and-half-week tops and continued losing ground through the early North American session. The pair refreshed daily lows in the last hour and was last seen hovering around the 109.85-80 region, down 0.20% for the day.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY drops to daily lows, approaches 133.00

EUR/JPY loses further ground and looks to test 133.00. The yen remains bid and weighs on the cross on Wednesday. The FOMC meeting will be the salient event later in the session. Further buying interest in the Japanese yen forces EUR/JPY to recede to the area of new 2-day lows...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Longer Term Signal

Gold markets have drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Wednesday as we await the Federal Reserve statement, and quite frankly this point in time gold looks very bullish but is testing the top of what I think of as a “support block” that runs all the way down to the 200 day EMA at the $1812 level. After all, the downtrend line that slices right through there, and of course we also have the 50 day EMA which is sitting at the $1850 level, an area that has been both support and resistance recently.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY battles monthly resistance after Monday’s Doji

DXY struggles for clear direction after posting a bearish candlestick formation. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, bullish MACD favors buyers. US dollar index (DXY) remains sidelined around 90.51 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge seesaws around a one-month-old falling trend line after printing a bearish Doji candlestick the previous day.
Technologyknowtechie.com

How the future of technologies may impact Forex trading

While discussing forex trading, traders often emphasize the volume, liquidity, and volatility of the forex market. No doubt, having an estimated worth of $1.93 quadrillion, the forex market has a lot to offer. However, the role of technology in modern-day trading is undeniable. The forex market depends upon a series...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Pressure Still Exists

The US dollar is recovering ahead of the announcement of monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the euro has the opportunity to return its gains if the bank does not give any indications of imminent tightening of its policy. Germany has recorded the lowest number...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Breached channel pattern

The common European currency grew by 72 pips or 0.54% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday's trading session. Given that the exchange rate has breached the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern, bullish traders will most likely...
MarketsDailyFx

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking

Range is breaking to downside, watch trend-line support. A break out of the range may not be clean, need to be nimble. The sideways chop in GBP/USD over the past month has created one of the tightest set of trading conditions, ever. Looking at the size of the range on a percentage basis over the last 21 day (1.28%), you have to go back to 1995 to find a range matching what we have just seen. In 2014, on two occasions there were ranges just slightly bigger than what we just saw.
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

TA: Bitcoin Signaling Upside Continuation, Why BTC Could Rally Further

Bitcoin value is displaying constructive indicators above the $40,000 degree towards the US Dollar. BTC is more likely to proceed larger above $41,000 and $41,500 within the close to time period. Bitcoin began a recent enhance above the $38,500 and $40,000 resistance ranges. The value is at the moment properly...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Recovery from 1.2091

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as none of the identified key levels were reached that day. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.2134, 1.2202, or 1.2213.
Marketsdailyforex.com

DOGE/USD: Speculative Opportunity as Tight Range Entices

Speculators have an important decision to make regarding their perceptions technically on DOGE/USD’s direction. Dogecoin remains within the lower price band of its one-month range, but has shown a tendency the past couple of days to incrementally increase its support levels. As of this writing, DOGE/USD is trading below 33 cents. Before traders decide to be buyers of DOGE/USD, they might also want to acknowledge that resistance levels have also become rather durable.