Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AMC Entertainment Holdings sees market value hit $13B thanks to meme traders

Posted by 
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings saw its stock jump almost 36% on Thursday — after already recording three prior days of big gains. That has led to record highs in its market value.

www.bizjournals.com
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Market Value
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tilray Is No AMC Entertainment. Here's Why

Reddit traders are making a splash in the market, and the market is loving them back. The r/WallStreetBets crowd has sent shares of so-called meme stocks soaring as retail investors rally around beaten-down shares with heavy short interest, and in return, companies are thanking them for becoming invested in their businesses.
StocksInvestorPlace

Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing its best today with many shares down for a variety of reasons and we’re diving into that with a market update. The negative effect on the stock market today can’t be tied back to just one reason. Instead, there are quite a few that are affecting the market. That includes individual stocks, such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), taking a beating today for news connected specifically to them.
StocksEntrepreneur

AMC Entertainment vs. Nokia: Which Meme Stock is a Better Buy?

As the meme stock craze roars back after a temporary lull, Reddit favorites AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Nokia (NOK) are making big ripples in the stock market. Thanks to the Reddit-fueled hype and the ease of stock trading, these two names have gained significantly. But while their rally is reminiscent of GameStops’ massive gains in late January, these two stocks are expected to be extremely volatile. Keeping this in mind, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.
StocksFXStreet.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC flirts with $60.00

AMC shares picked up on Monday, reached a daily high of $60.55. Wall Street closed mixed, as the focus is on the US Federal Reserve's decision. AMC keeps struggling to remain afloat despite frenzy fundraising. Update June 14: AMC Entretainment Holdings Inc. gained 15.38% on Monday to close the day...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $53.88. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Medical & BiotechValueWalk

Meme Stocks Continue To Surge As Traders Move To Biotech

The meme stock crowd turned its attention to biotech and healthcare stocks this morning, boosting some shares by as much as 10%. Meanwhile, stocks that retail traders had favored in recent weeks started to fade. Retail traders turn to the healthcare and biotech sectors. Reuters reports that of the top...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips As Tech Stocks Surge; Apple Stock, Microsoft Gain; AMC Stock Pops

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated Monday, even as the Nasdaq gained. Tech stocks outperformed, with Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) among the top blue chips. AMC Entertainment (AMC) was also rallying once again. A number of stocks managed to stage breakout attempts, despite the mixed action. Crocs (CROX), Dynatrace...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Shorts Get Smoked Again And Options Traders Hammer Calls

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) was trading up 22%, at one point, Monday afternoon amid continued retail interest in squeezing institutions and hedge funds who have short positions on the stock. Between May 24 and June 2, AMC’s stock skyrocketed 496% to $72.62 before falling 45% to $39.71 where...
Stockswccftech.com

GameStop, AMC Short Sellers Recover $1.5 Billion Of Losses In Blink Of An Eye

The ongoing battle between retail investors and hedge funds took another turn last week when the latter managed to recoup some of their losses from short-selling shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC). As we covered earlier, these losses amounted to a staggering $12 billion, as mouth-dropping share price gains for both resulted in the short sellers having to cover their bets.
StocksStreet.Com

Stock-Pickers Are in Control as Traders Look Beyond the Memes

A late spike helped to push the indices into positive territory Friday, but overall it another good day for stock-pickers. The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) outperformed with a gain of over 1%, and breadth ended at around 3 to 2 positive. What was most notable were the pockets of strong action. Traders were aggressive in going after a variety of names and have not been limited to a small number of meme names.
Medical & Biotechdailymagazine.news

Biotech Finds Market Love at Last as Meme Traders, FDA Converge

(Bloomberg) -- Unloved biotech stocks posted the best week since November, fueled by a controversial regulatory decision and a legion of Reddit fans, burning a bunch of short sellers along the way. Now investors are taking a second look at the sector. With biotech having trailed the broader market for...
Stocksquantcha.com

Big Gainer Alert: Trading today’s 12.5% move in AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC $AMC

Quantcha now offering unlimited commission-free options trading. Quantchabot has detected a promising Bull Put Spread trade opportunity for AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC (AMC) for the 30-Jul-2021 expiration period. You can analyze the opportunity in depth over at the Quantcha Options Search Engine. AMC was recently trading at $48.16 and has...
Financial Reportsswfinstitute.org

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. revealed that as of June 2, 2021, AMC had approximately 4.1 million shareholders eligible to vote at the upcoming Shareholder Meeting. Commenting about the share count, AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release, “The number of investors who want to own a part of AMC continues to increase and now stands at approximately 4.1 million. More than 80% of AMC shares are held by a broad base of retail investors with an average holding of around 120 shares. Some hold more and some hold less, however, each and every shareholder is important to AMC. Each shareholder has a critical role to play in AMC’s future by having their voice heard by voting at our upcoming Shareholder Meeting. By voting in favor of the proposals, together we can help position AMC, in its 101st year of business, for continued success over the next century.”
StocksNBC San Diego

Meme Stocks Hit a Wall on Thursday With GameStop, AMC and Clover Down Big

The meme stock mania created by the day trading Reddit crowd fizzled a bit on Thursday. It's easy come, easy go for many speculative names favored by retail investors including AMC Entertainment and GameStop as they suffered double-digit losses on Thursday, pulling back from their recent explosive rallies. The video game retailer shed 27.2% even after announcing two high-profile executive hires from Amazon. The movie theater chain dropped 13.2% on Thursday, turning negative on the week.