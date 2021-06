General Hospital Spoilers tease that Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) will continue to blame himself when his “son” Harrison Chase almost died from the antidote Finn created as a cure to the poison that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) had administered to Chase. Peter had actually planned for Finn to be the recipient of the poison, but due to a mix-up with the glasses they were drinking from, it ended up that Chase was the one who got sick. Peter had used the poison to keep Anna DeVane (Finola Hughes) from acting against him.