The parent of Fort Lee-based fintech firm Cross River Bank has acquired a data and risk analytics firm, it announced Wednesday. CRB Group Inc. said it has acquired Synthetic P2P Holdings Corp., which does business as PeerIQ, building on Cross River’s suite of offerings to provide more transparency to the marketplace. PeerIQ helps institutions analyze, assess and manage risk in the lending sector, and will now be an affiliate of the bank, Cross River added.