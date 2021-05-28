Cancel
Indiana County, PA

AAUW - Indiana County awards scholarships to two women

Indiana Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo graduate students are this year’s recipients of the Indiana (PA) Branch of the American Association of University Women scholarships. Madison Book from Saint Francis University and Melanie McConnell from Indiana University of Pennsylvania were each awarded $500 scholarships. In addition to successful academic progress and their performance in an interview, candidates’ career goals must exemplify AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.

