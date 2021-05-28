MNLA and Heatherwick Studio’s Little Island harnesses topography to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience
Manhattan’s Far West Side, that one-time bustling entrepot-turned-dreary postindustrial terrain, has undergone significant changes in the past two decades. The 550-acre Hudson River Park has been the primary catalyst in the area, absorbing former decaying piers as it expanded southward. Now, after years of litigious drama that would make Cellino & Barnes blush, the park welcomes its newest and certainly most fanciful addition: Little Island.www.archpaper.com