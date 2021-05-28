Cancel
Miami, FL

Wynwood vs. Downtown: Which will become the center of Miami tech?

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
 19 days ago
Tech entrepreneurs coming in from other states want to cluster together in one dense area to create a campus-like environment for collaboration and networking.

