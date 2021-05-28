Cancel
Celebrities

Ludacris' Daughter Cadence Looks like an African Princess in a Yellow Dress & Turban on Her Birthday

By Stephen Thompson
Amomama
Amomama
 19 days ago

Ludacris's six-year-old daughter Cadence dazzled in a beautiful yellow dress and matching turban in recently shared pictures. The little one looked super adorable, leaving fans swooning in the comments section.

Ludacris's oldest daughter, with his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiyengue, recently turned six, and expectedly, the little one was met with sweet wishes from her parents.

In a celebratory post shared by Ludacris, Cadence was pictured channeling her African roots as she rocked a yellow African print wrap dress and a matching turban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDKcT_0aETtOqr00

Her long braided hair, accessorized with coral beads at the tip, was let loose over her shoulders. She was pictured in an indoor location with the sun glittering against her smooth skin.

In the first slide, Cadence placed one hand on her waist while looking away from the camera. The second slide captured her making a cute pout while posing.

Ludacris shared the images alongside a sweet caption wishing Cadence a happy birthday and thanking her for lighting up his world. The proud dad concluded:

"I Love You With All Of My Heart 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday Cadence Bridges. This is 6 Years Old 🙏🏾🎂 🥳"

Fans were quick to flood the post with comments about how beautiful Cadence looked in the outfit, with many others leaving birthday wishes for her.

The six-year-old also got a tribute from her mom, Eudoxie Mbouguiyengue, who shared a collection of beautiful pictures featuring her and Cadence posing together.

The doting parents celebrated her third birthday with a lavish tea party.

She followed up the images with a note expressing her shock over how time flies while describing Cadence as a sweet, sassy, smart, independent, and funny girl.

Mbouguiyengue concluded her tribute by noting that Cadence has promised to be an amazing big sister to her and Ludacris's unborn child. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Mbouguiyengue and Ludacris's heartwarming tributes are not the first time they have gone all out for their daughter's special day. In 2018, the doting parents celebrated her third birthday with a lavish tea party.

Ludacris and Mbouguiyengue welcomed Cadence in May 2015 and have since enjoyed raising and watching the little one grow.

In addition to their kid together, the rapper is also a dad to two other daughters from previous relationships. Safe to call Ludacris the ultimate girl dad!

