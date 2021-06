The 2021-22 season will see the Premier League's Big Six renew hostilities and with all to play for once again after a highly eventful last campaign. Manchester City romped to the title but lost to Chelsea in the Champions League final, Manchester United finally mounted a title challenge - until spring anyway - and Arsenal and Tottenham were in turmoil... and there is still simmering resentment that all six clubs tried to break away and form a European Super League.