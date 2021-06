I cannot begin to describe the feelings writing this column is giving me right now. Attending concerts, comedy shows, plays, and musicals are the things I had the hardest time doing with out for the last 12+ months. It truly warms my heart knowing that we have reached the point where it is once again too safe (ok, safe-ish) to stand shoulder to shoulder (ok, still socially distanced) with other humans in a sweaty music venue.